I hope ceasefire agreement on Ukraine will be reached this weekend – Merz
There is a high probability that a 30-day ceasefire agreement will be reached in Ukraine this weekend.
This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to Censor.NET, citing Bild.
He believes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine could be finalized within the next two days.
"I have high hopes that a ceasefire agreement will be reached in Ukraine this weekend," Merz said on Friday in Brussels.
Given the so-called three-day ceasefire announced by Russia, there is a "high probability" that it will be extended to 30 days, "and then negotiations on a peace agreement can begin," Merz added.
Merz had previously stated that the 30-day ceasefire would be a test for Putin.
