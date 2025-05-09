I hope ceasefire agreement on Ukraine will be reached this weekend – Merz

There is a high probability that a 30-day ceasefire agreement will be reached in Ukraine this weekend.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, according to Censor.NET, citing Bild.

He believes that a ceasefire agreement in Ukraine could be finalized within the next two days.

"I have high hopes that a ceasefire agreement will be reached in Ukraine this weekend," Merz said on Friday in Brussels.

Given the so-called three-day ceasefire announced by Russia, there is a "high probability" that it will be extended to 30 days, "and then negotiations on a peace agreement can begin," Merz added.

Merz had previously stated that the 30-day ceasefire would be a test for Putin.