Russia remains greatest threat to Euro-Atlantic security – Merz

During his visit to Poland, newly appointed German Chancellor Friedrich Merz emphasized that Russia remains the greatest threat to Europe.

"Russia is and remains the greatest threat to our security… It continues to pose a threat to Euro-Atlantic relations," the Chancellor stated.

He added that Poland, as a direct neighbor of Russia and Belarus, is particularly vulnerable, and Germany fully understands this. Therefore, Merz stressed, it is essential to swiftly strengthen deterrence forces and the capabilities of collective defense. He praised Poland’s efforts in protecting NATO, particularly on the eastern flank.

According to him, Germany has amended its Constitution to allow increased defense spending and plans to invest "hundreds of millions and billions in defense over the coming years."

"This is our common defense, which we must continue to develop in Europe," the Chancellor emphasized.

He recalled that Polish and German pilots are jointly safeguarding Poland’s airspace, while German special forces are ensuring the security of the Rzeszów airport. German naval vessels are also deployed in the Baltic Sea off the Polish coast as part of a NATO mission.

The German head of government also stressed that both Germany and Poland are among the strongest supporters of Ukraine in terms of political and military aid, as well as in welcoming refugees.

