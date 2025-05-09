ENG
News meeting of the coalition of the willing
Zelenskyy: Meetings of "coalition of willing" to take place on May 10

Volodymyr Zelenskyy

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy has announced preparations for meetings within the so-called "coalition of the willing," scheduled for May 10.

He made the statement on May 9 during an address to the leaders of the Joint Expeditionary Force (JEF), according to Censor.NET, citing European Pravda.

According to the president, the coalition includes countries willing to support the presence of foreign military contingents on Ukrainian territory. Zelenskyy emphasized the importance of ensuring that this coalition is strong and capable of providing security in line with a shared vision.

"I am confident that Europe will only benefit from such teamwork — it will help strengthen the entire existing security architecture," the president said.

Details regarding the format and location of the meetings have not been disclosed.

