Nearly 60 % of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, highest confidence remains with Armed Forces of Ukraine – poll. INFOGRAPHICS

As of May, 59.8% of Ukrainians say they trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—a drop of 10 percentage points from a March 2025 survey.

This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre and the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.

According to the survey, 17.1% of respondents fully trust the president, while 42.7% rather trust him.

Conversely, 13.7% of Ukrainians do not trust Zelenskyy at all, and 19.4% rather do not trust him. A further 7.1% said they found it difficult to answer.

Ukrainians were also asked which social institutions they trust most during the war.

  • The Armed Forces are trusted by 92.7%;
  • The State Emergency Service - 88.2%;
  • volunteer organisations - 82.2%;
  • volunteer units - 80.2%;
  • National Guard - 78.8%;
  • The State Border Guard Service - 77.6 per cent
  • The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine - 65.6%,
  • The Security Service of Ukraine - 64.5 per cent
  • Church - 63.5 per cent

Zelenskyy's rating: Ukrainians' trust in the president

