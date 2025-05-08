3 513 92
Nearly 60 % of Ukrainians trust Zelenskyy, highest confidence remains with Armed Forces of Ukraine – poll. INFOGRAPHICS
As of May, 59.8% of Ukrainians say they trust President Volodymyr Zelenskyy—a drop of 10 percentage points from a March 2025 survey.
This is evidenced by a survey conducted by the Razumkov Centre and the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.
According to the survey, 17.1% of respondents fully trust the president, while 42.7% rather trust him.
Conversely, 13.7% of Ukrainians do not trust Zelenskyy at all, and 19.4% rather do not trust him. A further 7.1% said they found it difficult to answer.
Ukrainians were also asked which social institutions they trust most during the war.
- The Armed Forces are trusted by 92.7%;
- The State Emergency Service - 88.2%;
- volunteer organisations - 82.2%;
- volunteer units - 80.2%;
- National Guard - 78.8%;
- The State Border Guard Service - 77.6 per cent
- The Ministry of Defence of Ukraine - 65.6%,
- The Security Service of Ukraine - 64.5 per cent
- Church - 63.5 per cent
