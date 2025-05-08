60% of Ukrainians believe in Ukraine’s military victory – poll

Ukrainian society is being worn down by the fourth year of Russia’s full-scale invasion, but remains unwavering in its resilience and belief in victory

This is according to a poll conducted by the Razumkov Centre and the Kyiv Security Forum, Censor.NET reports.

The survey found that 60.6% of Ukrainians believe in a military victory over Russia. At the same time, nearly 30% of respondents reported feeling demoralized, yet 61.2% still see democracy as the most desirable form of government.

According to the results, Ukrainians are not prepared to compromise on territorial integrity or the country’s pro-Western course. A majority believe that lasting peace can only be achieved through the full liberation of Ukrainian territory from Russian forces. Additionally, 77.4% believe that Ukraine can win the war if Western partners continue to provide support.

Experts note that the main pillars of resilience for Ukrainians are the Armed Forces, international allies, and the goal of victory. Trust in the Armed Forces stands at 88.1%, and the President of Ukraine, as Commander-in-Chief, continues to enjoy strong public support.

