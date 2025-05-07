47% of Ukrainians expect positive results from agreement with US on mineral resources, according to poll by KIIS. INFOGRAPHICS

As of the beginning of May, 47% of Ukrainians had rather positive expectations from the signing of the minerals agreement with the United States.

This is stated in the KIIS poll, Censor.NET reports.

Thus, 22% say that the consequences are more likely to be negative, while another 19% said that the signing of the agreement will not affect Ukraine in any way. The remaining 12% were undecided.

According to sociologists, the balance of positive and negative expectations is now +25% (i.e., positive expectations prevail).

In terms of regions, there are slightly fewer positive expectations in the East and in the West, although in both cases the share of those with negative expectations does not exceed a quarter, and the balance of positive and negative expectations is positive (taking into account the rather small sample in each region).

The KIIS poll was conducted from 2 May by telephone interviews with a nationwide sample of adults living in government-controlled territory, with a last-minute question about the perception of the impact of the agreement.

The field phase of the survey is scheduled to last until mid-May 2025, but as of 6 May, 561 interviews have been conducted. This number is sufficient to understand the preliminary results (taking into account the margin of error of 5.4% at 95% confidence level and design effect of 1.3) and according to KIIS experience, the final results will not be fundamentally different.

In early May, Ukrainian Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and US Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement on the establishment of a Recovery Investment Fund between the governments of Ukraine and the United States. Svyrydenko posted its main provisions on Facebook, but their content sometimes differed from the provisions in the text of the Agreement itself.

The Verkhovna Rada has already registered a draft law on ratification of the Agreement between the governments of Ukraine and the United States on the establishment of the US-Ukraine Reconstruction Investment Fund, which may be adopted on 8 May.

However, this Agreement is a framework, and the detailed terms of the fund's operation will be determined by additional agreements signed without the participation of the Parliament.