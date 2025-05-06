Rada Committee supported ratification of minerals agreement with United States

The Committee on International Policy has supported the ratification of the minerals agreement with the United States as a whole.

This was announced by MP Yaroslav Zhelezniak, Censor.NET reports.

The MP added that a proposal for a committee decision was included in the text:

▪️Any additional agreements on the establishment of the Reconstruction Fund may not contradict this Agreement.

▪️The Agreement is valid throughout Ukraine within its internationally recognized borders.

"11 members of the Committee voted in favor, 1 abstained (Sharaskin from the Voice party) and 2 members did not participate in the vote - Herashchenko and Ionova from the EU party.

"Ratification will take place in the parliament on May 08," Zhelezniak emphasized.

On May 1, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent signed an agreement on the establishment of the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund and partnership in critical minerals.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.

The White House said that the signing of the minerals agreement with Ukraine reflects the United States' interest in the sovereign future of the country.