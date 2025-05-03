Zelenskyy on ratification of agreement with US: Those who are determined not to do so should cancel visas to United States

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expressed hope that the minerals agreement with the United States would be ratified by the Verkhovna Rada, and that those who do not support it would lose their US visas.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Suspilne, Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists on May 2.

"Today, they are voting not only for the sake of the future, but for the sake of preserving what we need for defense today. There are people who are determined not to do this. So, for example, I think the US should just cancel their visas. They come to the US every month. They tell us how bad it is here in Ukraine, how to end the war very quickly, which parts of Ukraine are important and which are not so important. After they pass through the corridors of congressmen or senators, they say that they are friends with the United States, brothers forever, and then they return to Ukraine and do not vote for what is important to America. The result will be on the scoreboard: who voted and who did not. You can't play a double game," Zelenskyy said.

He added that he did not see any difficulties with the process of ratification by the Verkhovna Rada of the Agreement with the United States on a joint fund. The Verkhovna Rada has ratified more than a hundred treaties over the past five years, the President explained at a meeting with journalists in Kyiv.

As a reminder, Economy Minister Yulia Svyrydenko and U.S. Treasury Secretary Scott Bessant signed an agreement to establish the U.S.-Ukraine Recovery Investment Fund.

US President Donald Trump said that the United States could receive more than $350 billion after signing the minerals agreement.