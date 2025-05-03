Arrival of foreign military contingent in Ukraine is possible only after end of war - Zelenskyy

The coalition of partner countries is considering the possibility of sending a military contingent to Ukraine. However, this can only happen after the end of hostilities.

According to Censor.NET, with reference to Ukrinform, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists on May 2.

"Anyway, all this will happen at the end of the war. You understand that no one will risk sending their troops to Ukraine to be drawn into hostilities. Or, if no one, then the majority," Zelenskyy said.

He also noted that among the members of the "coalition of the willing" "there are hotheads" who are ready to send their military contingent to Ukraine.

"We strongly support this," the President said.

According to him, there have been and will be meetings in this direction.

"Everyone wants a ceasefire, and then to continue active diplomatic efforts in any case. But if there is no ceasefire, then what is there to talk about?" Zelenskyy said.

