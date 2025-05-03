Zelenskyy on agreement with US: It is beneficial for both sides

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy expects that the subsoil deal will double US aid this year, including the necessary number of air defense systems.

According to Censor.NET, citing Interfax-Ukraine, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy said this during a conversation with journalists on May 2.

"The minerals agreement is beneficial to both sides today. I told Trump that I believe that our teams will meet each other to be very constructive so that the date of signing is fixed," Zelenskyy said during a conversation with journalists.

He expressed his belief that the fund created by the agreement and the minerals agreement itself gives Ukraine the opportunity to protect future US investments, "and the belief that we will build the right economic investments."

"To protect, in particular, our land and our people with air defense. And so we are ready for air defense systems to contribute to this. I told Trump about the number of - he told me that they will work on it, these are not free things. And I would like to have the opportunity for us to have access to the purchase of American weapons. Sanctions, air defense systems, the "mineral deal" and the ceasefire," the President of Ukraine said.

He recalled that the US Congress had decided to provide Ukraine with a $15 billion military aid package in 2025, and "there are also 15 billion that they were splitting into 26."

"The question is whether, in 2026, thanks to the fund that has now been created, it is possible to bring the 15 billion in 2026 closer to 2025, for example, for the second half, and get weapons worth 30 billion in 2025 and 2026, but get them now. We will receive weapons, and this will be a contribution of 30 billion from the American side, and Ukraine will then give its half a little bit, and this is an agreement," Zelenskyy said.

He expressed his belief that the historic nature of the agreement with the United States "is that Americans can come to the Ukrainian market for the first time."

"The logic is that this is reinvestment. That is, it comes here, and you reinvest in Ukraine. That is, the money does not leave Ukraine. Only if the parties agree in the future that in 20 years the fund will be fine, under construction, producing, not selling raw materials, but a lot of things. There is income, and everyone wants it. For example, if Ukraine wants to spend its money on something, on infrastructure, then if Ukraine pulls out some money, then the Americans will pull out some money. I think this is normal," the President explained.

The head of state also emphasized the importance of the fact that the extracted minerals will be sold in the United States without duty. "On the other hand, because we do not want to be a country of raw materials, this gives us the opportunity not to sell somewhere else but to invest here. And still have added value in production, not just sell raw materials," he said.

Zelenskyy also said that some of the minerals under discussion are located near the city of Pokrovsk, Donetsk region, and therefore, the deal is important for Ukraine's security.

"I think that this is the best insurance for American business today... Trump tells me, and this is my very serious guarantee, that Ukraine will not be touched by Russians - we are partners here, and we will defend it with all our might," the Ukrainian president said.