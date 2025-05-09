Sikorski: Only Ukraine can determine what just peace looks like

Polish Foreign Minister Radosław Sikorski has stated that only Ukraine has the right to define the terms of a just peace, and that its allies will support any decision it makes.

He made the statement during the EU Foreign Affairs Council meeting in Lviv, according to Censor.NET, citing Suspilne.

"Our position is this: Ukraine must make the decision. We will tell you what we can do for you, and you must calculate for yourselves what is best — whether the time is now or later, and to what extent you can continue your defensive war," he said in response to a question about what a just peace for Ukraine should entail.

Sikorski emphasized that Ukraine’s allies respect the principle of "nothing about Ukraine without Ukraine" and are ready to support Kyiv in defending its independence.

