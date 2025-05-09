ENG
Trump should increase pressure on Russia to force it to negotiate -Merz

Merz calls on Donald Trump to put pressure on Russia

Donald Trump should increase pressure on Russia to force it to start genuine peace talks.

This was stated by German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Censor.NET reports with reference to Ukrinform.

This is how he answered journalists' questions about the content of the telephone conversation he had with US President Donald Trump yesterday.

"When it comes to the number of soldiers that have been lost on both sides, President Trump is well aware of that. He knows about the human cost that is being paid and the sacrifices in and outside the armed forces. I believe that he (Trump - Ed.) needs to increase the pressure on Russia so that we can move to a phase where there can be serious negotiations," the Chancellor said.

The day before, Trump and German Chancellor Friedrich Merz discussed the peace process in Ukraine.

