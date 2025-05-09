Sybiha meets with Lammy, briefs him on Russia’s ongoing ceasefire violations

Ukraine’s Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha held a meeting with UK Foreign Secretary David Lammy.

According to Censor.NET, Sybiha reported the meeting on social media platform X.

"Glad to meet my British counterpart and friend David Lammy in Lviv. I’m grateful for today’s announcement of the UK’s largest sanctions package targeting Russia’s shadow fleet. Increasing pressure and sanctions on Russia is key to raising the cost of war for the aggressor," Sybiha stated.

He also informed Lammy about the current battlefield situation and Russia’s ongoing violations of the ceasefire regime.

"We focused on further diplomatic efforts and measures aimed at achieving a just and lasting peace for Ukraine and all of Europe," Ukraine’s top diplomat added.

