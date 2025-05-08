Sybiha: Putin’s "parade truce" is farce. Russian troops continue attacks

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has commented on Russian dictator Vladimir Putin's statements about the truce, calling them a "farce."

He wrote about this on the social network X,

He said that, according to the Ukrainian military, despite the Kremlin's statements, Russian troops do not stop attacking Ukrainian positions.

"Between midnight and noon, Russia committed 734 ceasefire violations and 63 assault operations, 23 of which are still ongoing; 586 attacks on the positions of our troops, 464 of which involved the use of heavy weapons; 176 strikes using drones; 10 air strikes involving 16 guided missiles," noted Sibiga.

The Minister emphasized that Ukraine does not leave any violation unanswered and actively informs the US, EU and other international organizations about Russia's aggression.

"We will not allow Putin to deceive anyone when he does not even keep his own word," he emphasized, adding that Ukraine is ready for a ceasefire for at least 30 days, provided that conditions are created for peace talks and a just peace is achieved.

