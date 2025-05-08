"Truce": Separate units of Ukrainian Armed Forces were ordered to open fire only in response - media

As of the morning of 8 May, Russian troops have repeatedly violated the "truce" declared by dictator Putin.

This is reported by Suspilne with reference to the military, Censor.NET informs.

"The brigade, which is fighting in the Kherson region, reported that since the beginning of the ‘ceasefire’ at midnight, Russian fpv drones have been operating in their strip. There have been no artillery strikes so far. The brigade has orders to return fire. Another unit of the Defence Forces operating in the south also confirmed the order. They also noted that positional fighting had not stopped since midnight. Russian drones are flying and artillery is working," the newspaper writes.

Soldiers of the 93rd separate mechanised brigade "Kholodnyi Yar" told the media that the Russian army had reduced the number of attacks on the positions of the Ukrainian Defence Forces in Donetsk region.

Read more: More than 200 hectares de-occupied, Russia lost almost 1.5 thousand soldiers: how "Khartiia" soldiers liberated forest area near Lyptsi

The Russians are using the "truce" for their own purposes: to move personnel, bring in ammunition and equipment. The defenders of the 93rd "Kholodnyi Yar" Brigade did not receive an order from their command to accept the "ceasefire" or instructions not to shoot first.

The brigade, which is fighting in the Pokrovsk sector, told journalists that they had orders to fire only in response to ceasefire violations. The Ukrainian Defence Forces received such an order during the "Easter truce". Since midnight on 8 May, more than 10 cases of ceasefire violations by the Russian army have been recorded in the operational area of this brigade: artillery shelling and UAV drops.

On 8 May 2025, Kremlin dictator Vladimir Putin officially announced the beginning of the Victory Day "truce".

Read more: Situation in Ukraine is still very far from truce, and even further from peace agreement, - Merz