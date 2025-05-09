U.S. and Europe drafting 30-day Ukraine ceasefire proposal; new sanctions await Russia if rejected – Reuters

The United States and its European allies are finalizing a proposal for a 30-day ceasefire between Russia and Ukraine. If Moscow rejects the offer, it will face new sanctions.

This was reported by Reuters, citing an unnamed French diplomatic source, according to Censor.NET.

According to the source, the U.S. and its European partners are in the final stages of preparing the ceasefire proposal.

"We haven't completely finalized the draft, but we hope we are nearing convergence," the source said.

The Reuters source noted that discussions are still ongoing on whether to announce a unilateral ceasefire or to give Russia a brief period to respond. However, if Moscow refuses, both the U.S. and the EU are expected to impose additional sanctions.

"A 30-day ceasefire announcement may come within the next few hours or days — either in full or in stages — this is still being discussed," the source added.

