U.S. Embassy in Ukraine warns of possible large-scale Russian airstrike in coming days

The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has issued a warning about a potentially large-scale Russian airstrike that could occur at any moment within the next few days.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated in an official message published by the U.S. diplomatic mission.

"The U.S. Embassy in Kyiv has received information about a potentially significant air attack that could take place at any time over the next several days," the statement reads.

The Embassy urges U.S. citizens to be prepared to immediately seek shelter in the event of an air raid alert.

The Embassy’s website contains recommended safety actions and emergency contact information for U.S. nationals.

