In Pokrovsk direction, enemy attacked 51 times, 96 occupiers were neutralized – General Staff

Since the beginning of this day, as of 10:00 p.m., 162 combat engagements have taken place at the front.

The Russian invaders carried out 22 air strikes, using 37 guided aerial bombs. In addition, the Russians used 956 kamikaze drones and fired 3234 times at the positions of our troops and settlements.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, our troops repelled five enemy attacks in the area of Vovchansk during the day, two combat engagements are still ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two attacks in the vicinity of Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, Russian proxies attacked Ukrainian positions 17 times near Lypove, Ridkodub, Yampolivka and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Eight enemy assaults in the areas of Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka and Verkhnokamianske were repelled by Ukrainian defenders in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, 10 combat engagements were recorded in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka and in the direction of Oleksandro-Shultyne, three of which are still ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the Russians attacked the positions of the Defense Forces 15 times. The occupants concentrated their main offensive efforts near Dachne, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk. Two combat engagements are still ongoing.

Since the beginning of the day, Russian assault units attempted to break through Ukrainian defenses 51 times in the Pokrovsk direction, near the settlements of Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nova Poltavka, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, and in the direction of Zoria, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Novomykolaivka, and Troitske.

As of now, combat engagements are ongoing. According to preliminary estimates, Ukrainian forces have neutralized 96 enemy personnel in this sector today, 54 of them killed, and have destroyed one armored combat vehicle and three enemy trucks.

In the Novopavlivka direction, Russian forces launched 30 attacks near the settlements of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Rivnopil, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, and toward Novopil and Zelenyi Hai. Twenty-two attacks have already been repelled, while eight combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled four enemy attacks near Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made six unsuccessful attempts to advance.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region

In the Kursk direction, units of the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders over the course of a day. In addition, the enemy launched 8 air strikes using 13 guided bombs, and also carried out 283 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

In other directions, the situation did not change significantly.