Ukrainian Defence Forces conducted 193 combat engagements in frontline. Most of them - in Pokrovsk sector, - General Staff. MAP

Over the past day, 193 combat clashes between the Ukrainian Defence Forces and Russian invaders were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Russian strikes on Ukraine

The enemy launched one missile and 18 air strikes at the positions of Ukrainian units and settlements, used one missile and dropped 32 GABs. In addition, it carried out almost 4,000 shellings, including 67 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,659 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Brusky, Boiaro-Lezhachi, Vorozhba, Yastrubyne, Bilopillia, Nova Sloboda in Sumy region.

Watch more: Drone operators destroy Russian IFV with troops and burn occupiers’ tank. VIDEO

Defeat of the enemy

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops and artillery of the Defence Forces struck 16 areas of concentration of Russian invaders‘ personnel and equipment, two command posts, five artillery pieces, a military stockpile storage facility and four other important occupiers’ targets.

Hostilities in Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv sector, our troops repelled four enemy attacks near Vovchansk.

Four occupiers' attacks took place in the Kupiansk sector yesterday. Defence forces repelled enemy assaults near Synkivka, Stepova Novoselivka, Nova Kruhliakivka and in the direction of Novoosynove.

Read more: Vance on peace talks: Russia will not be given Ukrainian territory that it has not even captured

Hostilities in the East

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 27 times. He tried to advance near the settlements of Nadiia, Novoiehorivka, Ridkodub, Hrekivka, Novomykhailivka, Kolodiazi, Zelena Dolyna and Torske.

Ukrainian troops repelled five enemy assaults near Bilohorivka and Fedorivka in the Siverskyi sector.

In the Kramatorsk sector, six combat engagements were registered in the areas of Chasiv Yar and Kurdiumivka.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy made nine attacks on the positions of the Defence Forces near Krymske and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 71 assault and offensive actions of the aggressor in the areas of Oleksandropil, Yelyzavetivka, Hrodivka, Myroliubivka, Dachenske, Zvirove, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Kotliarivka, Preobrazhenka and Andriivka.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks near Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopil, Pryvilne, Burlatske and in the direction of Odradne.

Read more: SOF soldiers captured six occupiers behind enemy lines: "If you don’t get out you’re f#cked up, you’re surrounded". VIDEO

South

In the Orikhivskyi sector, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the vicinity of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

In the Prydniprovskyi sector, the aggressor's units made five unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our troops yesterday.

No enemy offensives were registered in the Huliaipillia sector over the last day.

Kursk region

Over the past day, units of the Ukrainian Defence Forces repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders in the Kursk sector. In addition, the enemy launched nine air strikes using 17 guided bombs and fired 274 artillery shells at Ukrainian troops' positions and localities, including six from multiple launch rocket systems.

North

No signs of aggressor's offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia sectors were observed.

Read more: Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war are about 963,270 people (+1300 per day), 10,786 tanks, 27,588 artillery systems, 22,433 armoured combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS