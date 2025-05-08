1 822 10
Drone operators destroy Russian IFV with troops and burn occupiers’ tank. VIDEO
Operators of the WORMBUSTERS unit from the 414th UAV Brigade "Madyar’s Birds" delivered a precision strike on a Russian infantry fighting vehicle carrying troops and destroyed an enemy tank in the Donetsk region.
The video was published on the Butusov Plus Telegram channel, Censor.NET reports.
