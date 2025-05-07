SSU drones successfully strike key Russian defense plants — Bazalt and Splav, sources say. VIDEO

Last night, long-range SSU drones hit two defense industry plants deep in Russian rear.

Censor.NET reports this with reference to its own sources.

One of the targets was Bazalt — Russia’s primary defense enterprise for manufacturing weapons and ammunition for all branches of the Russian military, located in Krasnoarmeysk, Moscow Oblast. Local residents reported at least seven explosions at the site, followed by a fire.

And also to the Splav plant, the only enterprise in Russia that designs and develops multiple launch rocket systems and ammunition (Tula). A large fire and heavy smoke broke out at the facility following the drone strikes.

In addition, the movement of Ukrainian drones forced Russian authorities to implement the "Carpet" plan in Moscow region, which includes the closure of airports. This caused a transport collapse, with hundreds of flights canceled by airlines.

"Unlike the Russians, who target residential high-rises in peaceful cities, the SSU conducts precise strikes on military facilities that support the enemy’s armed aggression against Ukraine. Efforts to weaken Russia’s military capabilities will continue," a well-informed source in the SSU said.