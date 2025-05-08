SOF soldiers captured six occupiers behind enemy lines: "If you don’t get out you’re f#cked up, you’re surrounded". VIDEO

During special operations behind enemy lines, the SOF soldiers forced six Russian soldiers to surrender.

The video was posted online, Censor.NET reports.

"Wearing camouflage suits, the SOF operators approached the enemy position unnoticed. During a short firefight, the enemy group has lost their bearings and hid in a dugout. The enemy did not even have time to realise that they had lost. Without losing the initiative, the SOF soldiers came close to the hiding place and resolutely ordered the Russians to throw away their weapons and crawl out one by one. The operators made it clear that the dugout was under fire control and that further resistance was pointless.



There was no resistance. The occupiers hesitated at first, but one by one they left the dugout," the statement said.

Thus, the soldiers of the 34th Brigade of the Russian Armed Forces were searched for weapons and information about other enemy positions was obtained.

