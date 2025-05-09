80 combat engagements were recorded on front line, most of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions – General Staff

Since the beginning of the day, as of 4 p.m., 80 combat engagements have been recorded at the front.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the briefing of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

The situation in the north

Border settlements suffered from shelling from the territory of the Russian Federation, in particular: Archypivka, Mykolaivka in the Chernihiv region; Marchykhina Buda, Bila Bereza, Ulanove, Baranivka, Kucherivka in the Sumy region; and the areas of Boiaro-Lezhachi and Doroshivka in the Sumy region were hit by guided aerial bombs.

Hostilities in the Kharkiv region

In the Kharkiv direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled two aggressor attacks near Vovchansk, and the combat engagements are currently ongoing.

In the Kupiansk direction, the aggressor did not conduct any active offensive.

Hostilities in Donbas

In the Lyman direction, the invading army attacked 9 times near Lypove and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna. One combat engagement is still ongoing.

The aggressor did not conduct any active offensives in the Siversk direction.

In the Kramatorsk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three attempts by the occupants to advance in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora and Kurdiumivka, four more engagements are ongoing.

In the Toretsk direction, the enemy attacked 10 times in the areas of Dachne, Dyliivka, Shcherbynivka and Toretsk, five of the battles are still ongoing.

In the Pokrovsk direction, since the beginning of the day, the occupants have made 18 attempts to push our defenders from their positions in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Promin, Yelyzavetivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotliarivka and in the direction of Novomykolaivka and Troitske. Defense forces are holding back the enemy's offensive and repelled 13 attacks, five engagements are still ongoing.

Today, in the Novopavlivka direction, the enemy attacked 18 times near the localities of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Rivne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne and in the direction of Novopil and Zelene Pole. Eleven combat engagements are ongoing.

Hostilities in the south

In the Orikhiv direction, our defenders repelled two enemy attacks in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky and Shcherbaky.

The aggressor did not conduct any active offensives in the Huliaipole direction.

In the Prydniprovske direction, the enemy made four attempts to advance, fighting continues in three locations.

Ukrainian Armed Forces Operation in Kursk Region

In the Kursk direction, Ukrainian defenders repelled three Russian attacks, and four more combat engagements are ongoing. Since the beginning of the day, the enemy has carried out 5 air strikes, dropping a total of nine guided aerial bombs on our troops' positions and settlements, and fired 153 artillery shells.

The situation did not change significantly in other frontline areas.