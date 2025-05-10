Russians have advanced near Romanivka, Oleksandropole, and Nova Poltavka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP
Russian occupants are advancing near three settlements in the Donetsk region.
This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports .
"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Romanivka, Oleksandropole, and Nova Poltavka," the statement said.
