ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12005 visitors online
News
5 283 10

Russians have advanced near Romanivka, Oleksandropole, and Nova Poltavka in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Russian occupants are advancing near three settlements in the Donetsk region.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports .

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Romanivka, Oleksandropole, and Nova Poltavka," the statement said.

map of enemy advance

map of enemy advance

map of enemy advance

See also: Russians occupy five settlements in Donetsk region - DeepState. MAP

Author: 

Donetska region (3768) Kramatorskyy district (232) Pokrovskyy district (454) Nova Poltavka (3) Oleksandropil (2) Romanivka (3)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Facebook
 
 