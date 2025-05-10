Maliuk dismissed SSU employee Loyf from his post after journalistic investigation - media

The head of the Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Support of Critical Infrastructure and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, Anatolii Loyf, was dismissed.

This was stated by the SSU press service in a comment to UP, Censor.NET reports .

"Anatoliy Loif, the head of the Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Support of Critical Infrastructure and Countering the Financing of Terrorism, was dismissed from his position by the decision of the head of the Security Service of Ukraine," the newspaper writes, citing the agency's press service.

What preceded it?

As a reminder, UP investigative journalists spotted former and current SSU officials, including a criminal boss, at a birthday party.

Among others, Anatolii Loyf, an SSU official, was spotted at the celebration. He became the head of the SSU's Main Directorate for Counterintelligence Protection of the State's Interests in the Field of Economic Security last year.

Watch more: Four high-ranking SSU officials celebrated birthday of bookmaker’s owner together with criminal "authorities", - media reports. VIDEO