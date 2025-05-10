Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 964,580 people (+1,310 per day), 10,790 tanks, 27,637 artillery systems, 22,440 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 964580 Russian invaders.

This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.05.25 are approximately

personnel - about 964580 (+1310) people,

tanks - 10790 (+4) units

armored combat vehicles - 22440 (+7) units

artillery systems - 27637 (+49) units,

MLRS - 1380 (+0) units

air defense systems - 1158 (+1) units

aircraft - 372 (+0) units

helicopters - 335 (+0) units,

UAVs of operational and tactical level - 35482 (+36),

cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),

ships/boats - 28 (+0) units

submarines - 1 (+0) units,

motor vehicles and tank trucks - 47830 (+106) units

special equipment - 3875 (+0)

Read more: In Pokrovsk direction, enemy attacked 51 times, 96 occupiers were neutralized – General Staff