Total combat losses of Russian Federation since beginning of war - about 964,580 people (+1,310 per day), 10,790 tanks, 27,637 artillery systems, 22,440 armored combat vehicles. INFOGRAPHICS
Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, the Ukrainian Defense Forces have eliminated 964580 Russian invaders.
This is reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.
As noted, the total combat losses of the enemy from 24.02.22 to 10.05.25 are approximately
personnel - about 964580 (+1310) people,
tanks - 10790 (+4) units
armored combat vehicles - 22440 (+7) units
artillery systems - 27637 (+49) units,
MLRS - 1380 (+0) units
air defense systems - 1158 (+1) units
aircraft - 372 (+0) units
helicopters - 335 (+0) units,
UAVs of operational and tactical level - 35482 (+36),
cruise missiles - 3197 (+0),
ships/boats - 28 (+0) units
submarines - 1 (+0) units,
motor vehicles and tank trucks - 47830 (+106) units
special equipment - 3875 (+0)
Please wait...
Forgot your password or login? Restore password