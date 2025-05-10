Almost 200 clashes on frontline in day. Almost half of them in Pokrovsk and Novopavlivka directions - General Staff

Over the past day, May 9, 196 combat engagements between the Ukrainian Defense Forces and Russian invaders were recorded.

According to Censor.NET, this is stated in the morning report of the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Shelling of Ukraine

Yesterday, the enemy carried out 34 air strikes on the positions of Ukrainian units and populated areas, including 69 guided bombs. In addition, it carried out more than 4100 attacks, including 35 from multiple launch rocket systems, and used 2,174 kamikaze drones to attack.

The aggressor carried out air strikes, in particular, in the areas of Boyaro-Lezhachi, Doroshivka, Manukhivka, Nova Sloboda in the Sumy region.

Fighting in the East

In the Kharkiv sector, the aggressor stormed the positions of our defenders near Vovchansk six times.

Three occupants' attacks took place in the Kupyansk sector yesterday. Defense forces repelled the enemy's assault in the areas of Zahryzove and Nova Kruhliakivka.

In the Lyman sector, the enemy attacked 17 times. They tried to advance near Lypove, Ridkodub, Yampolivka, and in the direction of Hrekivka, Novyi Myr, and Zelena Dolyna.

In the Siversk sector, the enemy made eight attacks on the positions of our troops near Bilohorivka, Hryhorivka, and Verkhnekamianske.

In the Kramatorsk sector, ten combat engagements were registered in the areas of Chasiv Yar, Bila Hora, Kurdiumivka, and in the direction of Oleksandr-Shultyno.

In the Toretsk sector, the enemy carried out 15 attacks near Dachne, Diliyivka, Shcherbynivka, and Toretsk.

In the Pokrovsk sector, our defenders stopped 65 aggressor attacks in the areas of Oleksandropil, Novotoretske, Kotlyne, Udachne, Novooleksandrivka, Nova Poltavka, Promin, Yelizavetivka, Dachanske, Zvirove, Udachne, Kotliarivka, Andriivka, Lysivka, Novoserhiivka and in the direction of Muravka, Zoria, Myroliubivka, Malynivka, Novomykolaivka, and Troitske.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 31 attacks on the positions of our troops near the towns of Bahatyr, Kostiantynopil, Odradne, Rivne, Novosilka, Vilne Pole, Pryvilne, and in the direction of Novopil, Shevchenko, and Zelene Pole.

Situation in the South

In the Huliaypillia sector, the enemy did not conduct any offensive actions yesterday.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled six enemy attacks in the areas of Mali Shcherbaky, Stepove, and Shcherbaky.

Yesterday, in the Prydniprovsky sector, the enemy tried to advance to the fortifications of our defenders six times without success.

In the operational area in the Kursk region, Ukrainian Defense Forces units repelled 19 attacks by Russian invaders over the past day. In addition, the enemy launched 13 air strikes using 21 guided bombs, and also carried out 316 artillery attacks on the positions of our troops and settlements, including one from multiple launch rocket systems.

There were no signs of enemy offensive groups forming in the Volyn and Polissia directions.

Strikes against the enemy

Our soldiers inflict significant losses in manpower and equipment on the occupation forces and actively undermine the enemy's offensive potential in the rear.

Over the past day, the aviation, missile troops, and artillery of the Defense Forces hit seven areas of concentration of personnel and equipment, one UAV control center, three artillery systems, and two other important targets of the Russian invaders.

In total, the losses of the Russian invaders amounted to 1310 people over the past day. Ukrainian troops also neutralized four tanks, seven armored combat vehicles, 49 artillery systems, one air defense system, 36 operational and tactical unmanned aerial vehicles, and 106 units of occupants' vehicles.