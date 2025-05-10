Merz, Macron, Starmer, and Tusk arrive in Kyiv. VIDEO

On the morning of 10 May, the new German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, French President Emmanuel Macron, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer arrived in Kyiv for a visit.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Suspilne.

The European leaders were met at the railway station in Kyiv by the Head of the Presidential Office, Andrii Yermak, and the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Andriy Sybiga.

"Today will be a busy day. Extremely important meetings. We welcome four European leaders, leaders of the 'coalition of the resolute', to Ukraine. So we expect important decisions, we expect further cementing of European solidarity and support for Ukraine," Sibiga said at the station.

