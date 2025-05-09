Macron on May 10 "Coalition of the Willing" meeting: We initiated this meeting and will take part in it

French President Emmanuel Macron has confirmed that a meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" will take place tomorrow, May 10, and that he intends to take part in it.

According to Censor.NET, citing Ukrinform, Macron made this statement during a press conference following his meeting with Donald Tusk in Nancy.

"We initiated this meeting at the beginning of the year and will take part in it. As for a visit to Ukraine — for obvious reasons, such trips are usually not announced in advance. But I have always said I would go at the appropriate time, and I can only reaffirm that," Macron said.

As a reminder, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy announced preparations for meetings within the framework of the "Coalition of the Willing," scheduled for May 10. Details about the format and location of the meeting have not yet been disclosed.