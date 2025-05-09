Macron spoke with Trump: If Russia does not agree to unconditional ceasefire, Europe will act decisively as one

On the evening of 8 May, French President Emmanuel Macron spoke with US President Donald Trump several times.

This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to Macron's post on X.

The French President welcomed Trump's clear call for an unconditional ceasefire for 30 days, as did the British and Nordic partners. He stressed that on Friday morning, this call was also supported by the British and Scandinavian partners.

"Ukraine has already agreed to this ceasefire almost two months ago. Now I expect Russia to do the same. If it fails, we will be ready to respond decisively, with all Europeans and in close consultation with the United States," Macron said.

As a reminder, Trump said after his conversation with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that he demanded a ceasefire in Ukraine "ideally for 30 days".

