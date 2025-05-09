Trump said that US demanded 30-day ceasefire and threatened sanctions for its violation.

US President Donald Trump, after speaking with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he was demanding a ceasefire in Ukraine "ideally for 30 days".

He wrote about this on the social network TruthSocial, Censor.NET reports.

"The US calls for, ideally, a 30-day unconditional ceasefire. Hopefully, an acceptable ceasefire will be respected, and both Countries will be held accountable for respecting the sanctity of these direct negotiations. If the ceasefire is not respected, the U.S. and its partners will impose further sanctions," Trump stressed.

He also reiterated that "thousands of young soldiers are dying on a weekly basis, and everybody should want it to STOP".

"As President, I will stay committed to securing Peace between Russia and Ukraine together with the Europeans, and a Lasting Peace it will be! This ceasefire must ultimately build toward a Peace Agreement. It can all be done very quickly and I will be available on a moment's notice if my services are needed. Thank you for your attention to this matter!" - Trump concluded.

Read more: Trump asked Erdogan to mediate peace talks between Ukraine and Russia, - Hürriyet

Earlier, Censor.NET wrote about the phone conversation between Trump and Zelensky.