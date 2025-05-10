Enemy is not reducing number of assaults in south - Defense Forces

Fierce fighting continues near Novosilka, Novopole, and Vilne Pole in the Novopavlivka sector, as well as near Stepove near Orikhove.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Southern Defense Forces.

Combat actions

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Ukrainian Defense Forces repelled 31 attacks on the positions of our troops near Novosilka, Novopil, and Vilne Pole, as well as in the directions of Shevchenko, Pryvilne, and Zelene Pole.

In the Huliaypillia sector, the enemy is conducting reconnaissance and preparatory activities to further intensify assault operations.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders successfully repelled 6 enemy attacks in the areas of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

The enemy became somewhat more active in the Prydniprovskyi sector yesterday. Here, it tried to advance 6 times near Antonivske railway and road bridges, as well as in the southern part of the Dnipro island zone.

Hostile attacks over the last day

Yesterday, 225 hostile attacks were recorded, using almost 900 rounds of ammunition.

Over the past day, the occupants launched more than four hundred attacks with kamikaze drones of various modifications and carried out almost 250 UAV drops, using almost 300 rounds of ammunition.

The frontline settlements of the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions suffered from FPV strikes.

The enemy continues to fire from various types of artillery and MLRS at the frontline territories and settlements of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions. Over the past day, more than a dozen such attacks were recorded. In particular, the enemy attacked the Nikopol region with kamikaze drones.

Two people were injured in the Kherson region as a result of enemy drone terror and artillery shelling.

Occupants' losses

The defense forces of southern Ukraine continue to hit the enemy's dislocation sites, their firing positions, and rear. Over the past day, enemy losses amounted to:

166 occupants;

8 artillery systems;

28 units of automotive equipment;

2 UAVs;

5 motorcycles and an ATV;

7 boats;

3 generators;

2 UAV antennas, a communication antenna, and 2 Starlink antennas;

2 storage sites for power units and a fuel and lubricant depot.

Also destroyed:

45 shelters;

3 equipped firing positions.

