Despite so-called "ceasefire," occupiers continue assault operations in Zaporizhzhia direction – Southern Defense Forces

Russian occupation forces continue assaulting the positions of Ukraine’s Defense Forces in the Zaporizhzhia direction, despite the so-called "ceasefire" declared by Russian dictator Vladimir Putin, which was allegedly to last from the start of May 8 until midnight on May 11.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by Southern Defense Forces spokesperson Vladyslav Voloshyn in a comment to Suspilne on Friday, May 9.

"In the Novopavlivka direction, there were 28 assault operations — a figure that remains constant, and even slightly increasing. The enemy continues its attempts to break through toward the administrative border between Dnipropetrovsk, Donetsk, and Zaporizhzhia regions. They are trying to seize certain settlements, including Pryvilne, Novopil, and Vilne Pole," Voloshyn said.

He also reported that in the Orikhiv direction, Russian troops launched three assault operations on Thursday, May 8.

"However, these were quite large-scale assaults, with Russian forces deploying not only small infantry groups but also motorcycle-mounted units. The enemy attempted to break through in the direction of Stepove and Kamianske," the spokesperson added.

According to Voloshyn, due to a shortage of personnel, Russian forces are reassigning officers and soldiers from other units — including artillerymen, engineers, and air defense troops — into assault units.

He also noted that Defense Forces are inflicting losses on Russian manpower and equipment.

"In recent days, as a result of active counter-battery efforts by our forces, the Russian army has been losing up to 20 artillery systems per day. They realize they are dying in large numbers, submit reports, and refuse to follow orders or serve in artillery units — and are then reassigned as assault unit commanders. Their daily losses amount to around 200 personnel. That’s why they’re being pushed into assault roles," the spokesperson explained.

