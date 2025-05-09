There is no order to shoot only in response - Southern Defense Forces

There was no order to open fire only in response to Russian shelling, despite media reports.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Vladyslav Voloshyn, a spokesman for the Southern Defense Forces, in a comment to Hromadske.

"No one gave any orders to open fire only in response. Everyone is acting in accordance with the situation and the operational environment. There was no such order," he said.

As a reminder, the day before, Suspilne TV channel, citing the military , reported that some units of the Armed Forces were ordered to open fire only in response.

