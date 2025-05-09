Despite so-called "truce", enemy continues to storm in Southern direction and strikes at civilian objects - Southern Defense Forces

In the southern sector, despite the declared "truce," Russian troops continue their assault attempts, actively using FPV drones and shelling the positions of Ukrainian defenders and civilian objects near the front.

As noted, in turn, the soldiers of the Southern Defense Forces respond to the enemy's actions by inflicting losses on the enemy.

In the Novopavlivka sector, the Defense Forces repelled 28 enemy attacks near Rozlyv, Novosilka, Novopillia, Pryvilne, Burlatske, and in the direction of Odradne.

In the Orikhiv sector, our defenders repelled three enemy assaults in the areas of Stepove and Shcherbaky.

No enemy offensives were recorded in the Huliaypillia sector over the past day.

According to the Southern Defense Forces, in the Prydniprovsky sector, the aggressor's units made five unsuccessful attempts to advance on the positions of our troops yesterday.

Over the last day, 170 hostile attacks were registered, using almost 670 rounds of ammunition.

"Over the past day, the occupants carried out 464 strikes with kamikaze drones of various modifications and made almost 280 drops from UAVs, using more than 340 rounds of ammunition.

Frontline settlements in the Mykolaiv, Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions suffered from FPV strikes," the statement said.

The enemy continues to fire from various types of artillery and MLRS at the frontline territories and settlements of Kherson, Zaporizhzhia, and Dnipro regions.

Russian aggression in Kherson region has left 1 person dead and 1 wounded.