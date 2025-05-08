Eight dead and 23 wounded: consequences of shelling of Donetsk region by Russian troops over past day. PHOTOS

On 7 May, the Russian occupation forces fired 44 times at the Donetsk region, killing 8 people.

This was announced by the head of the RMA Vadym Filashkin, Censor.NET reports.

Volnovakha district

In Tolstoye of the Komar district, 7 houses and a car were damaged.

Pokrovskyi district

In Myrnohrad, 2 people were killed and 5 injured. In Pokrovsk, 1 person died and 1 was injured, 2 houses were damaged.

Kramatorsk district

Two houses were damaged in Yatskivka of the Lyman district. In Sloviansk, 2 two-storey buildings, an industrial area, and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Kostyantynivka, 12 people were injured, 3 multi-storey buildings, 6 private houses, a shop, a power line, and a gas pipeline were damaged. In Illinivka, 1 person was killed and 1 injured, 9 objects were damaged; in Oleksandr-Kalynove, 2 people were killed and 6 objects were damaged.

Bakhmut district

In Siversk, 9 houses were damaged.

148 people were evacuated from the frontline, including 38 children.

