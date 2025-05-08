ENG
Occupiers attacked car with drone in Kharkiv region, three women were injured. PHOTO

On the morning of 8 May, at around 7:05 a.m., the Russian military hit a civilian Renault Sandero with an FPV drone as it was travelling on the road near the village of Velyki Prokhody, Kharkiv district.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Prosecutor's Office of Kharkiv region.

Three women aged 18, 30 and 58 were injured. They were hospitalised with shrapnel wounds.

"Prosecutors, together with police investigators, collected evidence and documented another war crime of the Russian Federation," the prosecutor's office said.

