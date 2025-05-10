864 5
Rubio and Wadefuhldiscussed ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine
U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine in a conversation with newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl.
According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the US State Department.
"They discussed common priorities, including ending the war in Ukraine and the need to increase defense spending by European countries," the statement said.
The State Department noted that this was the first telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the United States and Germany after the appointment of Wadefuhl.
