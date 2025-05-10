ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
12005 visitors online
News Peace plan
864 5

Rubio and Wadefuhldiscussed ways to end Russia’s war against Ukraine

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Johannes US Secretary of State Marco Rubio spoke with Johannes Wadefuhl

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio discussed ways to end Russia's war against Ukraine in a conversation with newly appointed German Foreign Minister Johannes Wadefuhl.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the US State Department.

"They discussed common priorities, including ending the war in Ukraine and the need to increase defense spending by European countries," the statement said.

The State Department noted that this was the first telephone conversation between the foreign ministers of the United States and Germany after the appointment of Wadefuhl.

Read more: Germany will help Ukraine until Russia realizes that this war must be ended, - Foreign Minister Wadephul

Author: 

Rubio Marco (102) war in Ukraine (2657) Johann Wadephul (1)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on Telegram
 
 