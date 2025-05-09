Germany will help Ukraine until Russia realizes that this war must be ended, - Foreign Minister Wadephul

During his first visit to Ukraine, German Foreign Minister Johann Wadephul confirmed that his country will continue to be one of Ukraine's most reliable allies.

According to Censor.NET, DW reported this.

"This will continue, and we will make it clear in the coming days," the German Foreign Minister said.

Wadephul also confirmed that the meeting of foreign ministers will focus on the issue of the Special Tribunal for the crime of aggression against Ukraine.

"This is a kind of warning for the future that no one should think that in the 21st century it is possible to return to the Middle Ages and start wars again, and there will be no consequences for this," Wadeful added.

The newly appointed German Foreign Minister will take part in an informal meeting of EU foreign ministers in Lviv. The new German Foreign Minister intends to find out what exactly Ukraine needs at the meeting.

