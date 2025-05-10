ENG
Censor.NET on Facebook Censor.NET on X/Twitter Censor.NET on Telegram Censor.NET on YouTube Android App iOS App RSS
11939 visitors online
News meeting of the coalition of the willing
2 020 20

Meeting of leaders of "coalition of willing" has begun in Kyiv

Meeting of leaders of

On Saturday, May 10, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" began in Kyiv with the participation of European leaders.

This was reported by Censor.NET.

The meeting is attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.

Representatives of several other countries will take part in the meeting online. During the talks, the parties are to discuss a permanent ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine.

See more: Zelenskyy and European leaders in Kyiv honoured memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. PHOTOS

Author: 

Kyyiv (2094) security guarantees (82) Coalition of the willing (4)
 Support Censor.NET
Share:
Follow Censor.NET on X/Twitter
 
 