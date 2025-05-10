Meeting of leaders of "coalition of willing" has begun in Kyiv
On Saturday, May 10, a meeting of the "coalition of the willing" began in Kyiv with the participation of European leaders.
This was reported by Censor.NET.
The meeting is attended by President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk.
Representatives of several other countries will take part in the meeting online. During the talks, the parties are to discuss a permanent ceasefire in the Russian war against Ukraine.
