Zelenskyy and European leaders in Kyiv honoured memory of fallen Ukrainian soldiers. PHOTOS

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy, First Lady Olena Zelenska, and European leaders visiting Kyiv paid tribute to the memory of the fallen Ukrainian defenders on Maidan Nezalezhnosti.

The head of state announced this on social media, Censor.NET reports.

French President Emmanuel Macron, British Prime Minister Keir Starmer, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, and Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk are visiting Kyiv.

"We honoured the memory of the soldiers who gave their lives for our freedom and Ukraine's independence. Eternal glory and gratitude to the heroes - those who are no longer with us, but who are forever with us. Eternal memory to those who gave their lives defending Ukraine," Zelenskyy wrote.

Participants in the ceremony lit candles at the national memorial and observed a minute of silence in memory of the fallen soldiers.

European leaders arrived in Kyiv today for a meeting of the "coalition of the willing".













