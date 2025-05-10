Consequences of enemy shelling of Sumy region: three people killed, four more injured

Over the past day, Russian occupants fired at 33 localities in the Sumy region with various types of weapons. A total of 271 attacks were registered.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the Sumy Regional Military Administration.

As a result of the air strikes, two women and a man were killed in the Bilopilska, Novoslobidska, and Richkivska districts.

Four more people sustained injuries of varying severity in the Novoslobidska, Burynska, and Shostka districts.

The occupants damaged a civilian infrastructure facility in the Druzhbivka district, six private houses in Richkivska, non-residential premises in Shostka, and residential buildings and other civilian infrastructure in Novoslobidska.

According to the mayor of Bilopillia, Yurii Zarko, about five houses were destroyed during the day and evening of May 9 as a result of Russian attacks. At least ten were damaged. The data is being updated. In addition, a local shop was damaged. There were people there at the time of the strike. No one was injured.

