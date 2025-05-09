Russians dropped 8 GABs on village of Richky in Sumy region: woman was killed, man was wounded, there were destructions. PHOTOS

On 8 May, a woman was killed in her own home and a security guard of a local enterprise was injured in an air strike on the village of Richky, Sumy region.

Under the procedural supervision of the Sumy District Prosecutor's Office, a pre-trial investigation is being conducted into the commission of war crimes that resulted in the death of a person (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to the investigation, on 8 May 2025, in the evening, the enemy dropped, according to preliminary data, 8 guided aerial bombs on the Richky community of Sumy region.

Only in the morning of 9 May, the body of a 63-year-old woman without signs of life was found on the territory of one of the households.

According to Kordon.Media, a security guard of a local enterprise who was on night duty was also injured.

In addition to the school and warehouses, about 10 private houses and the village council building were damaged.













