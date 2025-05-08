In morning, occupiers struck residential sector of Bilopillia community in Sumy region, and woman was rescued from rubble. PHOTO

On the morning of 8 May, the enemy carried out air strikes on the territory of the Bilopillia community in Sumy region. As a result of the shelling, one residential building was completely destroyed, three more civilian homes and seven outbuildings were damaged.

According to Censor.NET, this was reported by the State Emergency Service of Ukraine.

Experts of the State Emergency Service arrived at the scene. While inspecting the area, rescuers found a woman under the rubble. The victim was carefully unblocked and handed over to paramedics.

Fires broke out in three residential buildings in Sumy district as a result of night shelling. Rescuers hav been working at the scene from night till morning. Unfortunately, one civilian died as a result of the incident.

