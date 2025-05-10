Support for Ukraine is one of France’s priorities - Barrot

France continues to support Ukraine. Among the priority areas is military assistance. In particular, the newest component of this assistance is fighter jets, as well as training and ammunition supplies.

According to Censor.NET, this was stated by Foreign Minister Jean-Noel Barrot in an interview with Suspilne.

"There is also, of course, support for Ukraine's accession to the EU. But I would also like to mention our economic, social and cultural activities. One of our key entrepreneurs, Xavier Niel, has invested in the creation of a large telecommunications operator that will contribute to Ukraine's digital sovereignty and security," he emphasized.

Barrault also reminded that during his last visit to Ukraine, he had been to Sumy and visited the Museum of Art. The minister noted that there is also cooperation with the museum, namely the protection of the collection.

Barreau added that France is active in many aspects of Ukraine's recovery and wants to be even more active.

"When the mayor of Lviv was in Paris last year, we discussed how we could strengthen cooperation between Ukrainian and French cities," he said.

