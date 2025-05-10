ENG
Ukraine is ready for unconditional ceasefire from May 12 - Zelenskyy and leaders of "Coalition of Willing" talk to Trump

Zelenskyy and leaders of the Coalition of the Willing called Trump

After the meeting of the "Coalition of the Willing" in Kyiv on May 10, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy and a number of European leaders spoke by phone with White House Chief of Staff Donald Trump.

This was announced by Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha, Censor.NET reports.

He said that Zelenskyy, French President Emmanuel Macron, German Chancellor Friedrich Merz, Polish Prime Minister Donald Tusk, and British Prime Minister Keir Starmer had a "productive" phone conversation with Trump, which focused on peace efforts.

"Ukraine and all allies are ready for a full unconditional ceasefire on land, in the air and at sea for at least 30 days, starting on Monday, May 12," Sybiha emphasized.

The Ukrainian minister added that if Russia agrees and effective monitoring is ensured, "a lasting ceasefire and confidence-building measures can pave the way for peace talks."

