Russians have advanced near Makiivka, Oleksandropil, and Rozlyv - DeepState. MAP

Russian invaders are making advances in the Luhansk and Donetsk regions.

This was reported by the DeepState monitoring project, Censor.NET reports.

"The map has been updated. The enemy has advanced near Makiivka (Luhansk region), Oleksandropil (Donetsk region), and Rozlyv (Donetsk region)," the statement said.





