Enemy IFV with assault troops is blown to pieces after drone attack. VIDEO

A Ukrainian drone operator hit an enemy infantry fighting vehicle with assault rifles in the Pokrovsk direction.

According to Censor.NET, the recording posted on the social network shows that the ammunition detonated as a result of the hit to the Russian armoured vehicle

"Detonation of a Russian infantry fighting vehicle ammunition after the arrival of an FPV drone in the Pokrovsk direction," the commentary to the video reads.

