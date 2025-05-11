ENG
News Strike on Sumy
Ruscists hit Sumy with "Shaheds": civilian infrastructure and service stations damaged

Shahed attacks Sumy

Today, on May 11, 2025, in the morning, a UAV attack was carried out on the Sumy community.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the strike damaged a private car, a private household and a service station.

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

