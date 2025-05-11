Ruscists hit Sumy with "Shaheds": civilian infrastructure and service stations damaged

Today, on May 11, 2025, in the morning, a UAV attack was carried out on the Sumy community.

This was announced in the telegram channel of the acting mayor of Sumy, Artem Kobzar, Censor.NET reports.

According to him, the strike damaged a private car, a private household and a service station.

Preliminary, there were no casualties.

