Russian forces struck Konotop district with Shaheds: fires broke out and non-residential buildings were damaged. PHOTO
Rescuers have eliminated the consequences of an enemy drone attack on the territory of the Sumy region.
This was reported by Censor.NET with reference to the press center of the SES.
As noted, on the morning of 11 May, several Russian drones attacked the Popov community in the Konotop district.
According to the SES, non-residential premises were damaged, and fires broke out.
The SES personnel eliminated the fire.
The area that was struck was inspected. There was no information about injuries.
Earlier, the Air Force reported that a total of 60 Shaheds out of 108 were destroyed, and another 41 drones were lost locally.
